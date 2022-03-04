Hamptons, New York, real estate: What you can get for $1.6M

It costs a lot to live in the Hamptons.

Located on the east-end of Long Island, near New York City, the Hamptons has a reputation for being one of the wealthiest areas of the country.

The area is popular due to its vicinity to New York City. It's close enough to get to city fairly easily and offers plenty of public transportation. It's also far enough away to get away from the noise and crowds of Manhattan.

A collection of towns and villages, the Hamptons is home to some truly expensive houses. Here's what you can get for $1.6M.

Remsenburg - $1,675,000

This four bedroom, four-bathroom house at 177 South Country Road Remsenburg sits on a south facing one-acre plot of land. The house has plenty of windows on the main floor to keep the sun coming in. There's also a heated, gunite pool in the backyard.

The main floor has an open floor plan, along with a main floor bedroom suite which opens to the back deck.

East Quogue - $1,599,000

There aren't any real alligators in this four bedroom, four-bathroom house at 17 Bennett Dr, East Quogue, but there is a fake one in the backyard. Built in 2008, it sits on a one-acre plot of land. The two-story house has 3,200 square-feet of space with owner's suites on both the first and second floor.

The house includes an open kitchen, entertainment and lounge space and a game room. The property also has a gated a backyard and a 20-by-40-foot pool.