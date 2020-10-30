Expand / Collapse search
Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brewing up coffee business

Goop Fair Trade Specialty Coffee is a steep $28 per bag

Wake up like Gwyneth Paltrow — for a steep price.

The actress and wellness guru's brand is launching Goop coffee, now available on the Goop website for a jolting $28 per bag.

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is brewing up coffee for $28 per bag. (Getty Images)

Goop Fair Trade Specialty Coffee is described as a whole-bean, medium roast Arabica coffee. The 12-ounce bags are filled with beans grown by the award-winning coffee farmer Astrid Medina, in the Tomlia region of Colombia.

"The coffee is a delicious, full-bodied medium-roast Arabica. When you drink it, you can pick up some delicate flavors — peaches, honey — from the coffee berry. It’s deep, complex, and balanced. We’re hooked," Goop describes on its website.

And, in pure Goop fashion, the coffee comes with a feminist brand message sold in millennial pink packaging.

“Medina is an award-winning, third-generation coffee farmer and a leader in a very male-dominated industry,” Goop says promoting the woman-owned business.

The beans are roasted in the U.S. in Newport Beach, Calif., at Common Room Roasters, and available online and at Goop's California-based brick-and-mortar locations.

Goop promotes adding a splash of oat milk to the fair trade coffee or sipping it black.

“It’s the richest, best-tasting coffee we could find, and the farmer, Astrid Medina, is a brilliant female founder I’m so proud to support," Paltrow told Vogue.

The U.S. coffee market continues to grow, reaching around $88 billion in 2018, according to the most recent statistics from the Speciality Coffee Association. So it's no surprise that coffee is the latest arena Paltrow’s lifestyle and e-commerce empire has percolating.

Goop’s website also boasts a eponymous line of vitamins, supplements, tinctures and skincare products.