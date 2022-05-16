Grubhub is offering free lunch tomorrow: How to get it

For a limited-time, New Yorkers will be able to order free lunch from Grubhub.

The food delivery platform is hosting a "Free Lunch for NYC" event on Tuesday, May 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST.

In a press release, Grubhub said it’s extending a free lunch offer to New York City residents after a new internal study revealed that 72% of full-time workers in the Big Apple view lunch as "the most important meal of the day."

Nearly seven in 10 (69%) of these workers have skipped lunch on busy days, however, according to Grubhubd’s data.

"As one of the most dynamic dining cities in the world, New Yorkers have so many delicious food options at their fingertips when it comes to ordering lunch," said Ariella Kurshan, Grubhub’s senior vice president of growth, in a statement.

"As the city’s premier food delivery service, this is just one small step in our larger mission to connect local restaurants with hungry diners," she continued. "Because being busy never has to get in the way of enjoying lunch."

To redeem the free lunch offer, New Yorkers will have to use Grubhub’s promo code "FREELUNCH" at checkout.

The code will take up to $15 off an orderer's subtotal, so long as the purchase is made through the Grubhub app during the company’s specified lunchtime hours.

A spokesperson for Grubhub told FOX Business that the free lunch promotion will be available in all five boroughs of NYC. Some counties in Long Island, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, will be participating in the promotion as well.

Grubhub’s free lunch offer comes at a time when food delivery apps are competing while food inflation has hit some American families hard.