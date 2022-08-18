'Grease' returns to AMC theaters for a $5 admission fee to honor the late Olivia Newton-John

"Grease" will return to the big screen following the death of the iconic 1978 film’s star, Olivia Newton-John.

On Thursday, AMC CEO Adam Aron announced that the classic movie musical will play in 135 of the chain’s theaters for a $5 admission fee, and $1 of each ticket sold will be donated to breast cancer research.

"To honor the late Olivia Newton-John, many of our U.S. theaters this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease, again on the big screen," Aron wrote on Twitter.

"An inexpensive $5 admission price, and through our charity AMC Cares we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research."

Advance tickets for "Grease" are available for purchase now with the movie starting its run Aug. 19.

Newton-John died Aug. 8 at 73 after a three-decade-long battle with breast cancer.

The four-time Grammy winner skyrocketed to fame after starring in "Grease" as the wholesome Australian exchange student Sandy Olsson, who falls in love with the rebellious leader of the local "greaser" gang Danny Zuko, played by John Travolta.

Following her death, tributes poured in from Travolta, Barbra Streisand, Oprah, Viola Davis and Kylie Minogue, among other celebrities.

Travolta, who maintained a strong friendship with Newton-John over the years, shared a vintage photo of his late co-star on Instagram.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," Travolta wrote in the caption of his post.

"Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!"

The "Pulp Fiction" star signed his message with "Your Danny, your John!"

The Prime Minister of Newton-John’s native Australia, Anthony Albanese, also honored the star, saying she was a "bright, joyful glow in our lives."

Variety reported Monday that audio and video streams of Newton-John’s songs jumped 614% in the week following her death. Sales of the "Grease" soundtrack increased 231%, and album sales went up 1339%.

The Chicks paid tribute to Newton-John during their Saturday concert at the Gorge in Washington. The band performed her solo song from "Grease," "Hopelessly Devoted To You."

During Coldplay’s concert at London's Wembley Stadium Tuesday night, the band’s frontman, Chris Martin, and Natalie Imbruglia sang Danny and Sandy’s hit duet "Summer Nights" in honor of Newton-John.