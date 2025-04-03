Goodyear Blimp gets vintage makeover in honor of its 100th anniversary

Goodyear's blimp, Wingfoot One, is getting a vintage makeover in celebration of the iconic airship's 100th anniversary this year.

The revamped look is inspired by the company's first-ever branded blimp, Pilgrim, which took to the skies a century ago, according to an announcement from the tire and rubber company.

"We are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Goodyear Blimp in big ways throughout this year," Julianne Roberts, Goodyear's senior director of global content and channels, told FOX Business in an email. "We've got a few surprises in store – the latest being the unveiling of a vintage wrap for our Ohio-based blimp Wingfoot One."

Wingfoot One's new retro appearance will include a black and silver color scheme with a vintage Goodyear logo on its sides. The blimp's new wrap will also feature the blue and yellow Goodyear "house flag," as seen on the company's original blimps.

Once the wrapping process – which takes several weeks to complete – is finished, Wingfoot One will make its first public appearance.

"Wingfoot One will make its first public appearance with the vintage wrap in the coming weeks, and we look forward to announcing which event it will fly to first," Roberts said.

Goodyear's other blimps – Wingfoot Two, Wingfoot Three and Europe Blimp – will keep their yellow and blue designs.

The airship's makeover is intended to serve as a visual representation of the Goodyear Blimp's history and "evoke a sense of nostalgia and excitement," Laura Duda, Goodyear's chief communications officer, said in a statement.

"Bringing back the look of Goodyear's first branded blimp is a fitting tribute as we mark our 100th anniversary," Duda said.

To commemorate the milestone, the company will also be flying to more than 100 cities and events across North America and Europe to bring its famous airship closer to its fans, according to Roberts.

Goodyear recognizes June 3 as the official date of the blimp's 100th anniversary.