Gigi Hadid dismissed from Harvey Weinstein rape trial jury

The model and influencer was officially dismissed after returning to the New York City courthouse on Thursday

By FOXBusiness
Harvey Weinstein laments the loss of his legacy

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein spoke to the New York Post about his legacy. FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone with more.

Gigi Hadid was dropped as a potential juror in the rape and sexual assault trial of embattled movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, according to multiple media reports.

The model and influencer was officially removed from the prospective jury pool after returning to the New York City courthouse on Thursday – just days after she first arrived as a potential juror in the case.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for Harvey Weinstein's jury selection in his trial on rape and sexual assault charges in New York, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Hadid, 24, was spotted shortly before 9 a.m. walking into the courthouse trailed by a person resembling a bodyguard. Holding a black handbag in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other, Hadid didn't say anything as she disappeared into a room.

A few minutes later, she left the courthouse. Court officials confirmed she was cut from the list of potential jurors, an expected development following the attention her presence in court generated.

Hadid acknowledged Monday that she had previously met the 67-year-old filmmaker, as well as potential witness Salma Hayek. She told the court she believed she could still "keep an open mind on the facts."

Harvey Weinstein's lead attorney Donna Rotunno, left, holds his walker at the bottom of a staircase as he leaves court for the day during jury selection in his trial on rape and sexual assault charges, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in New York. Jury sele

Weinstein has been accused of raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting another in 2006. He has repeatedly said any sexual activity was consensual.

About 120 prospective jurors have been summoned to court each day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

