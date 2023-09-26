Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Georgia

Georgia postal worker rescues beagle bit by venomous snake

'Anybody in my industry would have done the same thing,' USPS carrier says

close
Georgia mail carrier believes anyone in her industry would have done the same thing. (Credit: Kelsey Proctor via Storyful) video

USPS carrier thinks outside the box to alert dog owner of snake bite injury

Georgia mail carrier believes anyone in her industry would have done the same thing. (Credit: Kelsey Proctor via Storyful)

A Georgia mail carrier for the United States Postal Service believes she was in the right place at the right time during her small rural route last week.

Holle Prigmore was delivering mail in Buchanan on Sept. 22, when she noticed a beagle she usually gives treats to startled by something in the grass. When she went to check out what it was, she noticed a snake and witnessed it bite the beagle on its back.

She said she recognized it was a venomous copperhead due photos shared in a snake-identifying Facebook group that she is a part of.

After confirming where the dog lived, she went to the front door to alert the pet's owners, but got no response. She then decided to go to the back of the home, where she located a doorbell camera she believed someone would speak to her through. When she once again did not get a response, she held up a note that read, "Little beagle bit by copperhead," before taking the dog to Bremen Animal Hospital.

MAN JUMPS BELOW SIDEWALK GRATE TWICE FOR AIRPODS, KEYS IN VIRAL VIDEO

Dog bit by venomous snake in Georgia

Photo of the beagle named "Ginger" in the back of Holle Prigmore's mail truck after being bitten by a venomous snake. (Holle' Prigmore)

"Within 30 seconds of arriving probably, had her in a room," Prigmore told FOX Business about the veterinarian who treated the pet and located her owner, Kelsey Proctor.

Proctor, identified by a local TV station as a fourth-grade teacher who was at work at the time, shared the video and story of what happened to "Ginger" on Facebook. 

"I want to thank her from the bottom of my heart," Proctor wrote in the post that was originally asking for help identifying Prigmore. 

The video has gone so viral that Prigmore is getting national attention.

GEORGIA GOV. BRIAN KEMP SUSPENDS STATE GAS TAX TO EASE INFLATION, BLAMES ‘DISASTROUS’ EFFECTS OF BIDENOMICS

Kelsey Proctor shared video of Prigmore alerting them

Still image shows postal worker alerting family with a typed message on her phone that their dog was bitten by a copperhead snake. (Kelsey Proctor via Storyful)

Copperhead snake that bit dog in Georgia

Holle Prigmore shared this photo of the copperhead snake she said bit the beagle. (Holle' Prigmore)

"I'm not interested in compensation. Anybody in my industry would have done the same thing," Prigmore, who has only been delivering mail since February 2022, said. 

"Spay and neuter," Prigmore suggested while talking to FOX Business. 

"That's why we have so many friends on our routes as it is, but we're used to it. It's just kinda part of the job," she added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Prigmore has three pets of her own and hopes someone would do the same for her were the roles reversed.

"The Postal Service is part of the fabric of the nation with employees making a difference in every community across the country. We are very proud of Holle Prigmore and her quick action which saved the life of a customer’s beloved pet," a USPS spokeswoman said in a statement.