Georgia Lyft driver issues warning after getting carjacked at gunpoint

A Georgia mother who worked Lyft is grateful to be alive while police are trying to find four men who lured her into a neighborhood and carjacked her at gunpoint.

DeKalb County Police say just after 3 a.m. Sunday, Nika Pee answered a call from a Lyft rider named "James" near Hitt Lake Court. When Pee arrived, she saw two men standing on the street.

"Completely normal…one person got inside the car, the other person walked around to the opposite side of the vehicle. Instead of getting in the vehicle, said individual opened up my driver's side door," Pee told FOX 5 Atlanta.

Before she could react for help, she told FOX 5 that a man pointed a gun at her and two others joined them.

"He put the gun underneath my chin and kind of lifted my head up a little bit … at that point, I put my hands up, and I’m like ‘you know … I have children, take what you want and go’," she said.

Pee said the men took off in her car, and she ran to several homes for help. Only one woman answered.

"God felt the need for me to open up the door, so this young lady could get the help that she needed," neighbor Patreia Jones said.

DeKalb County police found Pee's car about eight minutes from here where the ride was actually supposed to end.

Lyft sent the following statement to FOX 5.

"Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the incident described is horrific. We have permanently removed the rider account from the Lyft platform, have been in contact with the driver to offer our support, and stand ready to assist law enforcement. While these crimes are by no means unique to rideshare, they are absolutely unacceptable and we're committed to doing everything we can to help keep drivers safe."

The 29-year-old mother of three was driving Lyft late night as a way to make some extra money, but does not believe she will continue after what happened.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department.