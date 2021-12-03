George Clooney explains why he turned down $35M payday for 'one day's work' on airline ad

George Clooney has no problem saying no.

The 60-year-old actor is known as one of Hollywood's most famous and bankable stars and after years of making millions, he's comfortable with the fortune he's amassed.

Clooney recently spoke with The Guardian about his upcoming directorial feature "The Tender Bar" and was asked whether he is satisfied with the money he's earned.

"Well, yeah," he admitted. "I was offered $35m for one day’s work for an airline commercial, but I talked to Amal [his wife] about it and we decided it’s not worth it."

The "Midnight Sky" star, who has been known to participate in advertising for companies like Nespresso, also revealed what exactly compelled him to turn down the hefty payday.

"It was [associated with] a country that, although it’s an ally, is questionable at times, and so I thought: ‘Well, if it takes a minute’s sleep away from me, it’s not worth it,’" he explained.

Clooney and Amal, a 43-year-old human rights attorney, first married in 2014. They share 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.

Despite being one of Tinseltown's more recognizable faces, Clooney has slowed down in recent years when it comes to accepting on-screen roles.

"In general, there just aren’t that many great parts," he said of his thinning resume. "And, look, I don’t have to act."

Clooney said that when he turned 60 in May, he and Amal had a discussion about their high-profile careers.

"I said: ‘I can still bounce around pretty good, and we both love what we do. But we gotta make sure we don’t book ourselves silly,’" the actor shared. "So, part of it is just us making sure we live our lives."

However, he doesn't plan on stopping altogether, as he said he's about to head to Australia to shoot "Ticket to Paradise" with Julia Roberts before teaming up with Brad Pitt for another film in the summer.