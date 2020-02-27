George Clooney says Nespresso has 'work to do' after child labor allegations raised

Nespresso brand ambassador George Clooney says he was "surprised" and "saddened" after learning of child labor allegations raised against suppliers to the coffee maker.

The allegations surfaced following an investigation for an upcoming episode of the British documentary series "Dispatches" where journalist Anthony Barnett was given access to farms in Guatemala that were reportedly linked to Starbucks and Nespresso.

The episode, slated to air March 2 in the United Kingdom, claims young children are "working long hours in grueling conditions" in order to supply beans for the coffee giants.

"Honestly I was surprised and saddened to see this story," Clooney told USA TODAY. "Clearly this board and this company still have work to do. And that work will be done."

Clooney has been a partner with the brand since 2006 when he began appearing in print and broadcast campaigns. For the last seven years, he has sat on the company's Sustainability Advisory Board working to create "solutions towards improving the lives and futures of coffee farmers."

Nespresso CEO Guillaume Le Cunff says the company, which is a unit of Nestlé S.A., is addressing these claims and will "not resume purchases of coffee" from those farms until the investigation is complete.

"Where there are claims that our high standards are not met, we act immediately," Le Cunff said in a statement to USA TODAY. "We've launched a thorough investigation to find out which farms were filmed and whether they supply Nespresso. We will not resume purchases of coffee from farms in this area until the investigation is closed.

Cunff added that child labor has "no place" in its supply chain.

Likewise, Starbucks, also named in the series, told FOX Business Thursday the company has "zero tolerance for child labour" in its supply chain. The company also launched a full investigation into the claims brought on by the journalist.

"We can confirm we have not purchased coffee from the farms in question during the most recent harvest season, and we will not do so until we can verify that they are not in breach of C.A.F.E. Practices – our ethical sourcing program developed in partnership with Conservation International that provides comprehensive social, environmental and economic standards, including zero tolerance for child labour," a spokesperson for Starbucks said.

Additionally, Starbucks says it will "take every measure necessary" to ensure these farms meet its high standards for ethical sourcing.

Clooney has encouraged the Channel 4 reporter to continue his investigation in an effort to provide a "check and balance of good corporate responsibility," USA TODAY reported.

"I would hope that this reporter will continue to investigate these conditions and report accurately if they do not improve," he said.

However, despite the actor's rebukes, Clooney commended the board's success in helping farmers, the outlet reported.

"They've risked their lives trying to rebuild farms in South Sudan and spent a year on the ground helping farmers restore their farms in Puerto Rico after the hurricane," he wrote. "The simple truth is that this program is overwhelmingly positive for coffee farmers around the world."