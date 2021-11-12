Gas prices are high, but drivers can still save money

Don’t break the bank at the gas station.

With the holidays coming up, families across the country may be preparing to travel more. Whether this is for vacations, or simply to go to holiday events and parties, the price of gas will greatly impact many people’s travel plans.

FOX Business recently reported that the price of oil is currently over $80-a-barrel, which is impacting the price of gas. Over the past year, the price of gas has increased about $1.31-a-gallon.

While drivers can’t do much about the cost of gas at the pump, there are still things that they can do to reduce the amount of money they have to spend on gas.

According to Energy.gov, there are several ways to reduce the amount of gas that a car uses. The first thing drivers can do is to avoid idling. If a vehicle is parked in a location for more than 10 seconds, the driver should consider turning the engine off. Also, during the winter months, let the engine warm up a bit and start driving gently.

Aggressive driving, such as rapid acceleration and hard braking can lower highway gas mileage by 15-30%. In general, driving at high speeds (anything over 50 mph) can reduce gas mileage.

Families going on long trips may try to avoid placing items on roof racks, if possible. This can reduce the vehicle’s drag. Also, avoid packing heavy items in a car, as the added weight will make the car work harder, reducing the gas mileage. Of course, these steps may not always be possible for some travelers.

