Garth Brooks to host concert event at 300 drive-in theaters in North America

For one night only Garth Brooks is hitting the big screen at hundreds of drive-in theaters througout North America.

On July 27, the seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, known for singles like "Friends in Low Places" and "The Thunder Rolls," will hold a socially distanced concert at about 300 screens at outdoor theaters throughout the United States and Canada.

This comes as a welcome surprise for fans when the spread of COVID-19 has canceled and indefinitely postponed most concerts.

“This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community," Brooks said. "This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

The event will be produced by Encore Live and will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as all state and local health officials to mitigate the spread of the virus.

These guidelines include appropriating at least six feet of space between vehicles, making sure staff wear personal protective equipment, using contactless payment and ticketing systems and limiting capacity in restrooms, the company said.

"Families need safe entertainment options that they can enjoy together this summer,” said Encore Live CEO Walter Kinzie.

The general admission all-inclusive tickets go on sale June 19 online through Ticketmaster and cost $100. One ticket covers one passenger car or truck.

