'Frozen 2' ices competition again with record Thanksgiving

Disney's 'Frozen 2' brought in $85.3 million in the U.S. and Canada over the weekend

Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Frozen 2" kept a wintry wind at its back in its second week, setting a Thanksgiving record with a whopping box office bounty.

Disney's ice princess sequel brought in $85.3 million in the U.S. and Canada over the weekend and earned an unprecedented $132.7 million for the holiday frame of Wednesday through Sunday. It has earned $288 million domestically in its 10 days of release.

Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven are pictured in a scene from "Frozen 2." (Disney)

"Knives Out," the innovative and star-heavy whodunit from director Rian Johnson, rode strong reviews and word of mouth to a $27 million weekend and a five-day total of $41.7 million that easily earned back its budget.

"Ford v Ferrari" was third in its third weekend of release with $13.2 million.

The weekend's other newcomer, “Queen & Slim,” finished fifth with $11.7 million.

