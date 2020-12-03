Frank Carney, Pizza Hut co-founder, dies at 82

Frank Carney, the co-founder of Pizza Hut and a lifelong entrepreneur, died on Wednesday morning at the age of 82, his wife Janie has confirmed.

Carney, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, reportedly passed while battling pneumonia, the Wichita Eagle reported. He had also recently recovered from COVID-19.

Carney and his older brother Dan began their pizza venture in 1958, when both were studying at Wichita State University. Using $600 loaned to them by their mother, the two brothers opened the first Pizza Hut — reportedly named so because “their sign only had room for eight letters,” according to Pizza Hut’s official account — in a small brick building that now houses the Pizza Hut Museum.

After growing their business, the Carney brothers would eventually sell Pizza Hut to PepsiCo for $300 million in 1977, though Dan would later claim that his younger brother probably “lost most of what he had made in Pizza Hut” pursuing other entrepreneurial ventures including real estate, oil, gas, automotive, and more, according to the Eagle.

“When he decided he was going to do something, he just . . . went after it.”

Still, Dan maintained that Frank Carney wasn’t “depressed,” but rather an “aggressive to build something new.”

One of those new ideas, oddly enough, was becoming a franchisee of the Papa John’s brand in the ‘90s, and famously appearing in a commercial declaring that he had “found a better pizza.”

Carney remained active as the largest franchisee of Papa John’s locations in the Wichita area, and one of the largest overall, until his diagnosis with Alzheimer’s.

His entrepreneurial spirit, meanwhile, was admittedly one of the traits he was most proud of, he admitted.

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” he once told the Wichita Eagle of his work.

The Associated Press contrinuted to this article.