Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Luxury

France's Givenchy names Matthew Williams as new designer

Williams will unveil his first collection for Givenchy in October in Paris

Reuters
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 15

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

PARIS  -- French couture house Givenchy, owned by luxury goods giant and known for once dressing Hollywood stars such as Audrey Hepburn, said on Monday it had named Matthew Williams as its new creative director.

Continue Reading Below

BARNEY BANKRUPTCY: WHERE IS LUXURY SHOPPING GOING?

Stocks in this Article

LVMNn.a.
$n.a.
n.a. (n.a.)

Williams will start his new position on Tuesday and unveil his first collection for Givenchy in October in Paris, the brand said. He is known for starting his own high-end streetwear label, Alyx, and has worked on costumes for pop singer Lady Gaga.

BROOKS BROTHER MAY BE BOUGHT IN BANKRUPTCY: REPORT

Givenchy recently parted ways with designer Clare Waight Keller, who designed Meghan Markle’s wedding dress for her marriage to Britain’s Prince Harry.

The storied couture house has been looking to revive sales of items such as accessories and handbags, which often help bump up margins.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO