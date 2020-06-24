Sammy Hagar playing live during coronavirus pandemic: 'I’d rather personally get sick and even die, if that’s what it takes'

Former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar said that he was comfortable playing a show before a coronavirus vaccine becomes available, even if that meant he had to pay the ultimate price: death.

“I’ll be comfortable playing a show before there’s a vaccine, if it’s declining and seems to be going away," Hagar said in an interview with Rolling Stone. "I’m going to make a radical statement here. This is hard to say without stirring somebody up, but truthfully, I’d rather personally get sick and even die, if that’s what it takes."

The bold statement came as part of a slew of interviews Rolling Stone conducted with over a dozen veteran tour artists about how they are handling the unprecedented crisis. Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, concerts have been postponed for the foreseeable future in order to avoid large crowds. It's a reality touring artists have never dealt with.

"I would rather see everyone go back to work. If some of us have to sacrifice on that, OK," Hagar added. "I will die for my children and my grandchildren to have a life anywhere close to the life that I had in this wonderful country."

Hagar added: "But there may be a time where we have to sacrifice. I mean, how many people die on the Earth every day? I have no idea. I’m sorry to say it, but we all gotta die, man."

His comments were a stark contrast to some of the other interviews, with some artists saying that although they miss touring, staying home is more important.

"I love to travel, but I’m not eager to jump the gun, because we have a responsibility to our fellow humans to keep this thing at bay," singer-songwriter Judy Collins told the magazine. "I am not interested in pushing anything anti-lockdown, because I am afraid a lot of people are going to get sick and die."

Many artists collectively admit the shift has not been easy.

"I’m not making any money from anywhere and [my house] is in jeopardy." said singer-songwriter David Crosby." Ninety percent of us are working people, and our job is gone."

Before joining Van Halen, Hagar was the lead singer in the rock band Montrose. By 1985, Hagar joined the Van Halen, replacing David Lee Roth as the lead vocalist.

Hagar helped the band attain four consecutive No.1 albums before parting ways in the late 1996 and embarking on a solo career. However, in 2004, he returned Van Halen for a reunion tour. In 2007, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Van Halen.

