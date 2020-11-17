Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Auto

Former UAW exec and GM board member sentenced to 30 months in prison for taking kickbacks

Ashton pleaded guilty to conspiring with other union officials to receive 'hundreds of thousands' in bribes, kickbacks

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for November 17

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

DETROIT -- Former United Auto Workers Vice President Joseph Ashton on Tuesday was sentenced to 30 months in prison for accepting kickbacks as part of a wide-ranging federal corruption probe into the union.

Continue Reading Below

United Auto Workers (UAW) vice-president Joseph Ashton addresses the attendees at the UAW Constitutional Convention in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. June 2, 2014. Photograph taken June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook - RC206D9T76RK

Ashton, a former General Motors Co board member, pleaded guilty in December 2019 to conspiring with other union officials to receive "hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes and kickbacks," according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GMGENERAL MOTORS COMPANY42.01-0.14-0.32%

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

Reporting by Ben Klayman; editing by Jonathan Oatis