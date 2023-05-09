Flower delivery service launches AI bot ‘MomVerse’ that can write poems for Mother’s Day

Those who dread signing cards need not fear, a flower delivery service has launched an AI bot that can write poems and songs for Mother’s Day.

Dubbed the "MomVerse," 1-800-FLOWERS.COM says the chatbot can create "original, one-of-a-kind verses including personalized poems and songs just in time for Mother’s Day" this Sunday, May 14.

The chatbot, available on either mobile or desktop, allows users to select the type of verse – for instance, Haiku, Song, or Limerick – whether it is for mom, grandma, or wife, and then input the attributes about the recipient.

"Consumers have increasingly turned to our family of brands to help them connect with the important people in their lives, and we continually innovate our customer engagement efforts with the purpose of elevating the gifting experience," Chief Marketing Officer Jason John said in a statement. "The 1-800-Flowers.com MomVerse is one more way we leverage emerging technologies to ensure customers can engage with us in different ways, enabling them to celebrate the relationships in their lives through the give-giving gesture."

1-800-FLOWERS.COM joins the list of many companies who are finding ways to integrate AI technology, the popularity of which has soared in recent months following the release of ChatGPT by California-based OpenAI in November.

On Tuesday, fast food chain Wendy’s said it was adding generative AI tech from Google Cloud to a location in Columbus, Ohio.

At the restaurant where the test will soon take place, the AI will "have conversations with customers, the ability to understand made-to-order requests and generate responses to frequently asked questions," according to Wendy’s. It has been dubbed Wendy’s FreshAI.

Fox Business' Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.