Groundbreaking on largest White Castle set a year after the location's announcement

Florida’s cravings are about to be satiated.

Last year, White Castle announced that it would be making its return to the sunshine state with what will be the chain's largest restaurant. While the coronavirus pandemic may have altered plans behind the scenes, construction on the new location is finally set to begin.

White Castle is set to break ground on the new location on Nov. 19, Fox 35 reports. This new restaurant will mark the first location for the chain in Florida in about 50 years.

Once completed, the restaurant will be a massive (compared to other White Castles) 4,567-square foot building. According to reports, it will have both indoor and outdoor seating areas along with two drive-thru lanes.

Fox News originally reported on the location last November. At the time, construction was reportedly expected to begin within a few months. Since then, the coronavirus pandemic struck, forcing restaurants to close their dining rooms and causing many businesses to alter plans.

While there are currently no other White Castle locations in Florida, the company’s only other location in the state closed in the 1960s, so it’s been a while since Floridians could get a sack of square hamburgers.

When the announcement was originally reported, White Castle Vice President Jamie Richardson said the new location had everything the company was looking for “in terms of visibility, in terms of a brand new site that we could build from the ground up and a place where people are going to be able to crave and comfort for generations to come."