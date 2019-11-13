Florida's Lake County is the latest 'Second Amendment sanctuary'

A Florida county became the first in the state to pass a resolution declaring itself a "Second Amendment sanctuary" last week, but it's far from the first in the nation.

Lake County, Fla., joins counterparts in Colorado, New Mexico and other states in passing such resolutions.

The Lake County Commission in central Florida approved the measure last week in response to mandatory gun buyback proposals by Democrats running for president, The Orlando Sentinel reported.

For example, former Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke may have dropped out of the election, but his call for a mandatory assault weapons buyback apparently stuck with Lake County leaders.

But a Florida gun control group said the resolution was meaningless, according to The Sentinel.

"I think it's really just posturing by the gun lobby and their supporters," Andy Pelosi, who co-chairs The Florida Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, said. "It really doesn't have any teeth."

Here are some of the states with the most counties declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries.

Arizona

Last week, Arizona's Mohave County declared itself a Second Amendment sanctuary in a symbolic commitment to gun owners.

The county is the first in Arizona to make such a declaration, The St. George Spectrum & Daily News reported.

"Stating we support the Second Amendment is the most un-revolutionary thing I've ever heard," County Supervisors Board Chair Hildy Angius said according to The Spectrum. "All we're doing in Mohave County is if the federal law infringes on our rights, [we're saying] we will not abide by that."

Colorado

More than 20 Colorado counties became Second Amendment sanctuaries in the spring of 2019, when debate over the state's anti-gun "red flag" law was raging. More than half of Colorado's 64 counties have passed such resolutions, according to a list compiled by Rally for Our Rights.

In April, Colorado became the 15th state to adopt a red flag gun law, allowing firearms to be seized from people determined to pose a danger.

"It's time we quit trying to put lipstick on a pig and start funding our mental health facilities, instead of trying to take the rights from our people," Logan County Sheriff Brett Powell said earlier this year.

New Mexico

Fourteen New Mexico counties adopted Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions as of February, The Albuquerque Journal reported.

One of those was Quay County, a small county in eastern New Mexico that made the unanimous declaration in protest of pending gun control legislation in the state.

The New Mexico Sheriff’s Association called the laws unenforceable, saying they would punish law-abiding citizens, according to KRQE-TV.

