Florida collectibles shop loses $30K in Pokémon cards after smash-and-grab: video

A trading card shop in central Florida took a big hit on Monday after a masked suspect broke into the business and stole nearly $30,000 worth of Pokémon cards.

Surveillance footage at Gem Mint Cards in DeLand captured the crime, which took place early in the morning before the store was opened. The shop shared video of the smash-and-grab on its Facebook page.

The suspect can be seen shattering the glass to the business' front door, entering with a large plastic tote and heading straight for the front glass display.

Within 75 seconds, the suspect had taken somewhere between $25,000 and $30,000 worth of rare Pokémon cards, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

Though this appeared to be the first time Gem Mint Cards was hit, similar burglaries at trading shops all over the state have been taking place.

"Based on security footage, it appears to be the same individual responsible for multiple thefts at other card shops across Florida. Same hoodie, gloves, and tote," Gem Mint Cards said on Facebook.

A suspect has not yet been identified or located, and police have not confirmed a connection to the other burglaries.

The cards stolen from all the impacted shops were collectibles with high resale price tags.

Several of the cards were very rare and one was even a "Gem Mint 10," meaning it was perfect in grading and condition, according to owner Christen Wybo.

Wybo told FOX 35 it's "terrible" that the stress of the burglary is now associated with the shop, which is supposed to be "fun and open to everybody."

After sharing the footage of the smash-and-grab on Facebook, the shop received a lot of sympathy and support from patrons near and far.

"We’re incredibly grateful for the amazing community that’s been built here and for the continued support from every player and patron," Gem Mint Cards wrote.

The store was closed on Monday following the burglary, but has since repaired its entrance and reopened for business.