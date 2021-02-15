Winter storms hit Central US, causing flight cancellations, delays

Harsh snow and ice storms pounding parts of the U.S. have led to a swath of flight cancelations on Monday.

The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport tweeted Monday morning that all of its scheduled flights have been canceled due to "historic" weather that hit the area over the weekend.

The airport said teams are on-site to mitigate "the impacts of this historic weather." Officials are also encouraging travelers to contract airlines directly before heading to the airport.

The Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport issued a similar alert on Twitter, notifying travelers that all inbound flights are being "held at their origin" until at least 11 a.m. Monday local time.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport also announced that the airfield will remain closed today until at least 1 p.m. Monday local time due to the accumulation of ice in the area.

The airport will reassess the airfield conditions by 1 p.m. and provide an update to travelers.

Dallas Love Field airport issued an alert Sunday evening about flight cancellations as the temperatures started to plummet.

The airport is encouraging travelers to check in with their airline before heading to the airport and to take extra precautions when driving.

In Chicago, O'Hare International Airport is seeing over 100 cancellations as of 12:45 p.m. Meanwhile, Chicago Midway International Airport is experiencing over 120, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Nashville International Airport also announced that many flights have been canceled or delayed due to the "severe winter weather conditions."

Officials from Oklahoma's Tulsa International Airport and R.L. Jones, Jr. Airport said they are facing even more cancellations Monday and passengers should check with their airline ahead of their intended travel time.

A winter storm blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow Saturday. However, the storm even trickled down to the Gulf Coast where Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who issued a disaster declaration for all of the state’s 254 counties warned that “all of Texas is facing an extremely dangerous winter storm.”

The Dallas area had a covering of snow by Sunday morning. Meanwhile, in the Houston area, temperatures hovered near freezing as rain fell. The Fort Worth area also faced a mix of icy and snowy weather.

“This rain will be transitioning over to just freezing rain, sleet and snow during the overnight through early morning hours tomorrow,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Lichter.

Marc Chenard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center, said significant ice and up to a foot of snow were expected across parts of the southern Plains into Monday.

Winter weather conditions are affecting large portions of the U.S., but it is rare for them to extend so far south, Chenard said.

In a statement Sunday night, President Joe Biden also declared an emergency in Texas and ordered federal assistance to aid state and local response efforts. The declaration allows the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance, equipment and resources to those affected by the storm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.