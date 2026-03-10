Five Disneyland employees hospitalized after backstage chemical incident near Star Tours causes foul odor

It wasn’t pixie dust in the air Tuesday when a backstage chemical reaction at Disneyland sent five cast members to hospitals.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon when materials being used by a contractor produced a reaction in a backstage area of the Anaheim, California, theme park, a Disneyland spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital.

According to the Anaheim Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of an unknown odor in the backstage area near the Star Tours attraction in Tomorrowland around 12:30 p.m.

The area was evaluated by first responders in hazmat suites. Aerial video from Sky Fox captured authorities responding to the theme park incident.

Several cast members were treated on site by paramedics and released, according to the park. Five others who experienced dizziness and shortness of breath were taken to nearby hospitals for further evaluation.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

Out of an abundance of caution, adjacent onstage areas were temporarily cleared of guests, the spokesperson said. Those areas were expected to reopen soon.

Disneyland did not specify what materials were involved or the nature of the reaction. It was also unclear how many employees were in the area at the time.

The park remained open during the response.

Fire and emergency crews responded. The situation was contained to the backstage area, and no guests were reported to be injured, the park said.