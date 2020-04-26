Expand / Collapse search
White House

First lady Melania Trump turns 50 during coronavirus lockdown

Melania Trump will celebrate her birthday at home

By FOXBusiness
Like many Americans, first lady Melania Trump is celebrating her birthday while in lockdown because of the coronavirus.

The first lady will celebrate her 50th birthday with family at the White House on Sunday, her chief of staff Stephanie Grisham told FOX Business.

SEE PHOTOS:

Image 1 of 8

First lady Melania Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrive for the 2020 International Women of Courage Awards Ceremony at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Trump was born on April 26, 1970, in the former Yugoslavia (now Slovenia). She moved to the U.S. in 1996 for her modeling career and married businessman Donald Trump in 2005.

MELANIA TRUMP HONORS INTERNATIONAL WOMEN OF COURAGE AWARD RECIPIENTS

Their son Barron Trump was born in 2006.

As first lady, Melania Trump has championed her "Be Best" initiative to steer children away from cyberbullying and drug use. In the time of coronavirus, she's using her platform to encourage Americans to practice social distancing and send care packages to hospitals.

