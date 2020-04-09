Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Legal

Feds reject Lori Loughlin dismissal attempt

Prosecutors denied claims that the FBI had entrapped her and other unwitting parents

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 8

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Lori Loughlin's defense team suffered a loss on Wednesday in the college admissions scandal.

Continue Reading Below

Prosecutors denied claims that the FBI had entrapped her and other unwitting parents in participating in the scandal, according to Variety.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Attorneys representing Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, wanted the case thrown out based on government misconduct.

They said notes from William "Rick" Singer, the college admissions consultant at the heart of the case, said agents browbeat him into implicating his clients in criminal behavior.

The attorneys also charged that the notes were held for nearly nine months, well past a court-imposed discovery deadline.

LOUGHLIN, GIANNULLI MAKE NEW BID TO DISMISS COLLEGE ADMISSIONS CHARGES

The prosecution denied acting in bad faith.

Loughlin and Giannulli felt they were making a legitimate charitable contribution when they paid some $500,000 to have their two daughters admitted to USC.

The defense attorneys also contend the agents pressured Singer not to talk about the payments as a donation, according to Variety.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The prosecution says Giannulli and Loughlin knew their children were being admitted as crew recruits, even though they did not row crew, and took steps to help perpetuate the fraud.

The couple's trial is expected to begin Oct. 5.