Facebook cancels 'Sorry For Your Loss' as it scales back scripted efforts

Facebook Watch is adjusting its original series offerings.

Continue Reading Below

It has opted not to renew the original series "Sorry For Your Loss" starring Elizabeth Olsen for a third season.

Facebook Watch will also not "Limetown" starring Jessica Biel, for a second season, according to Deadline.

The company will significantly pare back scripted efforts, although Facebook Watch still has several scripted series in the pipeline, which will be released as planned.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Facebook is reportedly not closing the door completely on original scripted programming if the right project came along, according to Deadline.

HULU LIVE TV PRICES RISE $10. HERE'S WHERE IT RANKS AMONG OTHER STREAMING SERVICES

Among Facebook Watch’s most popular originals are "Red Table Talk" with Jada Pinkett Smith and "Returning the Favor" with Mike Rowe.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Facebook Watch’s pullback from original scripted series to focus on unscripted shows is reminiscent of a similar move by Google’s YouTube, which made a similar decision about original programming a year ago.