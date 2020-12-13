Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Ex-Facebook exec suggests everyone who gets vaccinated to wear certain color mask

The first shipment of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is set to be delivered to healthcare workers on Monday.

close
The first shipment of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is loaded at the Kalamazoo, Michigan facility.video

Pfizer begins packing coronavirus vaccine shipments

The first shipment of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is loaded at the Kalamazoo, Michigan facility.

Former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya suggested in a tweet on Friday that everyone who gets vaccinated should "all wear a mask of a special design or color" in order to let other people around them know that they have been vaccinated.

Continue Reading Below

The idea did not sit well with many on social media, who quickly blasted the idea, comparing it to Nazi Germany's use of the Star of David.

"How about we just put a gold star on ones that aren't?", one user tweeted sarcastically.

FIRST SHIPMENT OF PFIZER-BIONTECH CORONAVIRUS VACCINE LEAVES MICHIGAN FACILITY

Other users didn't see the point of having to continue to wear a mask when the vaccine is supposed to provide protection on its own.

One user explained that since none of the vaccines are 100% effective, signaling that you have been vaccinated would just provide a "false sense of 100% immunity."

"Probably best to consider people infectious untilt here are no more cases," they added.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Meanwhile, some floated alternatives to mask wearing, with one user arguing that companies could identifiy those who show proof of vaccination with an ID sticker.

"We do this every year for flu," the user added. "You get a flu shot and get a sticker on your ID otherwise wear mask all season."

Another user suggested using a wristband or digital identifier through an app.

"The only advantage of wearing a different color mask is to make sure you’re not creating behavior where others take off their masks because of herd behavior (ie they just assume masks not needed)," the user said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The debate on the continued use of masks after vaccination comes as the first shipment of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine has left the company's Portage, Michigan manufacturing plant.

Image 1 of 2

A truck loaded with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine leaves the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

The first wave of deliveries will supply 150 locations with the vaccine, while another 450 sites will see supplies in the second shipment. The vaccine is timed to arrive Monday morning so that health workers can receive the shot before administering it themselves.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
PFEPFIZER INC.41.12-0.61-1.46%
BNTXBIONTECH SE127.30-2.24-1.73%

According to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 16.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 298,000 related deaths.