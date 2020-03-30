Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

EPA warns Americans on flushing the toilet amid coronavirus pandemic

“Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is encouraging all Americans to only flush toilet paper."

Associated Press
WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency has a message for Americans — watch what you flush.

HOW THE CORONAVIRUS STOCK MARKET DROP IS ROCKING RETIREMENT PLANS

“Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is encouraging all Americans to only flush toilet paper," the agency says in a statement.

Americans are using far more disinfecting wipes in the coronavirus outbreak, the EPA noted, but disposing of them improperly threatens plumbing, sewer and septic systems.

EPA news statements on aspects of the pandemic shutting down economies and societies around the globe have been limited and include addressing the effectiveness of disinfectants.

The EPA says it’s critical that the nation have “fully operational wastewater services” to contain the virus and protect against other health risks.