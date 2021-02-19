Glassdoor reveals how employees feel about diversity, equity and inclusion

Job site Glassdoor is breaking down company ratings and salary reports by specific demographic groups to provide a deeper look at the diversity, equity and inclusion within companies.

The company's latest feature builds upon its commitment to leveraging "its product and resources to help achieve equity in and out of the workplace," Glassdoor said.

Job seekers, employees and employers will now see company ratings, CEO ratings and workplace factor ratings by race/ethnicity, gender identity, parental or caregiver status, disability, sexual orientation and veteran status. Salaries will also be broken down by gender identity and race/ethnicity, according to Glassdoor.

Once on the site, users will be able to see how Black employees at a company rate their company's culture or career opportunities compared to their counterparts. Likewise, they can also see how LGBTQ+ employees view the leadership at a particular company or what their average salary may be for people who identify as female, male or non-binary, according to Glassdoor.

“Increased workplace transparency can show us where we are strong and where we are weak," Glassdoor said. "It can help job seekers discover opportunities where they can thrive, and it can support employers in creating more equitable workplaces and communities.”

To date, the company has received roughly 800,000 demographic insights from 187,000 employees at more than 3,300 companies. The companies with the most demographic information available include Walmart, Amazon, Target, Starbucks and AT&T.

The demographic information is optional and displayed anonymously in order to protect the privacy of users, Glassdoor said.

Aside from its new feature, the company simultaneously published a separate report comparing Black employees' workplace satisfaction with their colleagues.

Overall, the report revealed that company ratings by Black employees were below the average rating of 3.5. Black employees rated companies at 3.3 overall, indicating that Black employees are less satisfied at work when compared to all employees.

However, "job satisfaction among Black employees varies widely by company," the company said.