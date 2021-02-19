Elon Musk says SpaceX, Tesla looking for ways to help Texas community amid brutal winter storm

Elon Musk said SpaceX and Tesla are "providing direct assistance where feasible" in Texas after the deadly blast of winter weather overwhelmed the electrical grid and left millions in the dark and without heat.

On Twitter, Musk wrote that SpaceX has been helping out in south Texas while Tesla has been helping out in central Texas, including saving cold-stunned turtles and helping power a water treatment plant.

However, Musk urged his Twitter followers to let the companies know how else they can help during this unprecedented time.

"Please let us know if we may be helpful in other ways," he wrote.

The comments came just after the business magnate criticized the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas(ERCOT) for a statewide blackout that left millions seeking warmth amid bitterly cold temperatures.

Musk tweeted that Texas’ power grid manager is not earning the “R” in the acronym.

Adding to the state’s misery, the weather jeopardized drinking water systems. Authorities ordered 7 million people — a quarter of the population of the nation’s second-largest state — to boil tap water before drinking it, following record low temperatures that damaged infrastructure and pipes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.