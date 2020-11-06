Elon Musk's new Tesla tequila sells out within hours of launch

Introducing Teslaquila.

Elon Musk has made good on an old April Fool’s joke and released a Tesla-branded tequila, which has already sold out online.

The new Tesla Tequila costs $250 for a 750-mL lightning-bolt shaped bottle. The “premium 100% de agave tequila añejo” is listed as a sustainably sourced spirit best served as a sipping tequila, according to a product page.

Aged for over a year in French oak barrels, the agave-based booze boasts notes of dry fruit, light vanilla and cinnamon pepper.

Tesla Tequila is produced by Nosotros Tequila, with deliveries expected to rev up in late 2020 to select U.S. states. Online customers are limited to two bottles each, although the product is currently listed as being out of stock on its official website.

The New York Post reports that the liquor sold out within hours of its debut Thursday.

In 2018, Musk originally joked about drinking excessive amounts of the then-fictional "Teslaquilla" as part of an April Fool's joke on Twitter, after teasing that his company had gone “bankwupt.” Now, it appears that the SpaceX CEO is driving into the drinks business with his latest invention.

All jokes aside, Musk recently revealed why Tesla was one month away from bankruptcy during the 2017-2019 ramp of Model 3 production.

Fox News’ Gary Gastelu contributed to this report.