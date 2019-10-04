Expand / Collapse search
On National Taco Day, El Pollo Loco to give back to the needy

El Pollo Loco is giving away lots of tacos to those in need.

The company said it will donate one taco for every Taco al Carbon sold at any of its locations on Friday, which is National Taco Day. The popular Los Angeles-based restaurant chain has 480 restaurants in six states (Arizona, California, Utah, Nevada, Texas, and Louisiana).

El Pollo Loco has already committed to giving away 59,000 tacos for every member of the estimated current homeless population in LA.

Its charitable promotion is called: "Buy One, Feed Many." And the tacos will specifically be distributed to people who are dealing with food insecurity -- through the company's Pollo with Purpose-affiliated food organizations, like charitable kitchens and rescue missions.

“It is important that we as a company find ways to assist with the ever-growing homelessness crisis that is impacting our hometown of Los Angeles and all the communities of which we are a part,” El Pollo Loco CEO Bernard Acoca said. “We are honored to share our food this National Taco Day as part of our ongoing commitment to give back to the communities we serve. These communities are more than our customers, they are our family.”

