Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Travel

Eiffel Tower reopens after a three-month coronavirus break

Visitors are not allowed to go any higher than the second floor of the tower

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 24

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The Eiffel Tower on Thursday welcomed back visitors after the coronavirus outbreak forced the Paris landmark into its longest period out of action since World War Two.

Continue Reading Below

Strict hygiene and safety measures have been put in place for the re-opening.

Visitors take a selfie from the first floor of the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, Thursday, June 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

EIFFEL TOWER SAYS 'MERCI' TO HEALTH WORKERS FIGHTING VIRUS

Visitors can access the 324 meters high (1,062 feet) tower only via staircases until early July, with elevators off-limits for the time being because of safety considerations.

People queue up prior to visit the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, Thursday, June 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In addition, visitors are not allowed to go any higher than the second floor of the tower, and anyone over the age of 11 is required to wear a face covering.

Managers say they hope to get operations fully back to normal later in the summer.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS