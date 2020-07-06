Dunkin' to test new bubble tea, summer shandies at select locations

Some Dunkin’ locations are getting a little bubbly this summer.

The company will be testing out new summer beverages at select locations across the state of Massachusetts. These new drinks include a variety of bubble teas, shandies and vitamin-loaded refreshers.

The new drinks will be tested at various locations from July 1 through Aug. 18, Mass Live reports. The company also released a list of what specific flavors will be available at participating locations.

Bubble tea is a popular drink that combines tea with edible, flavored bubbles, typically made out of tapioca starch and flavored. Dunkin’ is also introducing a new line of Refreshers, which it describes as tea, flavored fruit concentrate and B vitamins.

Locations in Westfield, Haydenville and Northampton will serve an iced green tea paired with popping strawberry bubbles. The bubbles will also be available to be added to the Dunkin Refreshers drinks.

Dunkin’ locations in Pittsfield will be serving sparkling refreshers, which add sparkling water to the refresher mix. Summer Shandies, a mix of tea or cold brew with lemonade or other fruit flavors, will be available at locations in Lynn and Salem.

The company will also be testing out Coconut Cocoa Infused Cold Brew, Layered Iced Tea and Bubble Iced Coffee and Tea at various locations throughout the state.

