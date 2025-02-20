Dunkin' to stop charging customers extra for non-dairy milk alternatives

Dunkin' will no longer be charging coffee-drinking customers extra for requesting a non-dairy milk alternative in their cup of joe.

Beginning March 5, customers won't have to pay $0.50 or more to add soy, oat, almond or coconut milk to their coffees, a Dunkin' spokesperson confirmed to Fox Business on Thursday.

"Dairy alternatives will be standard options for Dunkin' beverages at no additional cost to guests," Dunkin' said.

STARBUCKS TO SCRAP EXTRA CHARGES FOR THIS DRINK INGREDIENT

The popular coffee and donut company said the decision was "guided by guest feedback" and will be the standard at all Dunkin' locations after March 5.

"This enhances Dunkin’s ability to offer guests a wide range of beverage customizations to enjoy quality Dunkin’ beverages – their way – at a great value," the company said.

CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT ACCUSES DUNKIN’ OF DISCRIMINATION FOR CHARGING EXTRA FOR NON-DAIRY MILK ALTERNATIVES

The decision comes a little over a year after Dunkin' was sued by a group of plaintiffs claiming it was discriminatory to charge customers who suffer from lactose intolerance and milk allergies extra for non-dairy alternatives.

The court sided with Dunkin' and dismissed the lawsuit in May 2024.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The change follows one made by Starbucks last year when the major competitor dropped its extra fee for soy, oat, almond and coconut milk substitutions.