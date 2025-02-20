Expand / Collapse search
Dunkin' to stop charging customers extra for non-dairy milk alternatives

Dunkin' customers will no longer pay extra for soy, almond, oat or coconut milk substitutions beginning March 5

Dunkin' will no longer be charging coffee-drinking customers extra for requesting a non-dairy milk alternative in their cup of joe.

Beginning March 5, customers won't have to pay $0.50 or more to add soy, oat, almond or coconut milk to their coffees, a Dunkin' spokesperson confirmed to Fox Business on Thursday.

"Dairy alternatives will be standard options for Dunkin' beverages at no additional cost to guests," Dunkin' said.

Coffee order

Dunkin' will no longer charge an extra fee for customers who request a non-dairy milk substitution, following suit with a decision made by competitor Starbucks a few months ago. (Ron Antonelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The popular coffee and donut company said the decision was "guided by guest feedback" and will be the standard at all Dunkin' locations after March 5.

"This enhances Dunkin’s ability to offer guests a wide range of beverage customizations to enjoy quality Dunkin’ beverages – their way – at a great value," the company said.

outside of a dunkin restaurant

A spokesperson for Dunkin' said guest feedback was the reason for its decision to stop charging for non-dairy milk substitutions.  (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The decision comes a little over a year after Dunkin' was sued by a group of plaintiffs claiming it was discriminatory to charge customers who suffer from lactose intolerance and milk allergies extra for non-dairy alternatives.

Almond milk poured into coffee container

Dunkin' customers will no longer pay extra for soy, almond, oat or coconut milk substitutions beginning March 5, 2025. (Lori Van Buren/Albany Times Union via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The court sided with Dunkin' and dismissed the lawsuit in May 2024.

The change follows one made by Starbucks last year when the major competitor dropped its extra fee for soy, oat, almond and coconut milk substitutions.