Dunkin' brings back popular scented candles after limited run

The next best thing to eating doughnuts is smelling them.

Dunkin’ announced that it will be bringing back its lineup of scented candles, which reportedly capture the essence of some of Dunkin’s most popular products: the old-fashioned doughnut and its original blend coffee.

The doughnut chain teamed up with home fragrance and lifestyle brand Homesick to bring the candles back after a previous run in 2019, according to a press release on the Dunkin' website. Last year, the candles were originally introduced as limited-time-only items, but Dunkin’ reportedly saw an “outpouring of requests from fans nationwide” for the candles’ return.

“When we first started working with Dunkin’ to create this collection, we immediately bonded over our shared passion for putting a smile on people’s faces,” said Lauren Lamagna, director of product development and merchandising at Homesick. “It was all the more fulfilling for us to see such a positive response to the lineup – between old-fashioned and original blend selling out so quickly, and an influx of comments, DMs, and emails from our customers asking us to bring it back.

"Whether our customers are buying for themselves to relive a special Dunkin’ memory, or to give to friends and family customized with their go-to order, we’re excited to team up with Dunkin’ again to offer this meaningful gift for the holiday season.”

A team of researchers and perfume chemists worked closely with Dunkin’ to make sure that each candle accurately captured the scents that Dunkin’ fans smell every day.

“In a year when everyone could use a little more cheer, Dunkin’ coffee and doughnuts and Homesick candles have both played a role in bringing people moments of comfort and joy," added Justin Unger, director of strategic partnerships at Dunkin’ Brands. "Our fans are as unique as their coffee orders and we wanted to bring back our collaboration with the fun new twist of personalization. After last year’s response, it was an easy decision to team up with Homesick again to bring back those fan-favorite fragrances and allow people nationwide to experience Dunkin’ at home.”

