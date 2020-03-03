DreamWorks water park will be largest in U.S.

DreamWorks Animation is opening an indoor water park and it will be the largest in the United States. The park will be located in the American Dream mall in New Jersey.

Continue Reading Below

Dubbed, DreamWorks Water Park, the destination will feature rides based on "Kung-Fu Panda," "Penguins of Madagascar" and "Shrek," according to a report in Thrillist.

It’s set to open March 19 with ticket prices at $99 per day.

FIRST RIDE FEATURING MICKEY MOUSE DEBUTS AT DISNEY WORLD

“We can’t wait for guests to visit DreamWorks and experience the unique, jaw-dropping and awe-inspiring destination that we have created,” American Dream co-chief executive officer Don Ghermezian said in a statement. “We also look forward to welcoming a new audience to the property with the introduction of retail, opening some of the largest flagship stores globally.”

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The water park and retail stores in East Rutherford aren’t the only attractions at the mall, though. The 3-million-square-foot campus is also home to the largest indoor theme park, the Nickelodeon Universe Nickelodeon, as well as an NHL-sized ice rink and ski resort that’s open all year long.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS