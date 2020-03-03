Expand / Collapse search
DreamWorks water park will be largest in U.S.

'Shrek'- and 'Kung Fu Panda'-themed rides will be open to patrons

American Dream CEO Don Ghermezian speaks on opening the new mega-mall in New Jersey, which will eventually have features like a ski slope and water park, in addition to the already open ice rink and retail stores.video

New 'American Dream' mega-mall opens in New Jersey

American Dream CEO Don Ghermezian speaks on opening the new mega-mall in New Jersey, which will eventually have features like a ski slope and water park, in addition to the already open ice rink and retail stores.

DreamWorks Animation is opening an indoor water park and it will be the largest in the United States. The park will be located in the American Dream mall in New Jersey.

Dubbed, DreamWorks Water Park, the destination will feature rides based on "Kung-Fu Panda," "Penguins of Madagascar" and "Shrek," according to a report in Thrillist.

It’s set to open March 19 with ticket prices at $99 per day.

DreamWorks Water park at the American Dream mall. (KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images).

“We can’t wait for guests to visit DreamWorks and experience the unique, jaw-dropping and awe-inspiring destination that we have created,” American Dream co-chief executive officer Don Ghermezian said in a statement. “We also look forward to welcoming a new audience to the property with the introduction of retail, opening some of the largest flagship stores globally.”

The water park and retail stores in East Rutherford aren’t the only attractions at the mall, though. The 3-million-square-foot campus is also home to the largest indoor theme park, the Nickelodeon Universe Nickelodeon, as well as an NHL-sized ice rink and ski resort that’s open all year long.

