Dramatic video shows boy balancing 100-ft above panicked crowd at Hersheypark

A frightening video taken inside Hersheypark in Pennsylvania shows a young boy balancing almost 100 feet above ground on a suspended monorail track, sparking panic among terrified onlookers.

The clip, shared on TikTok, captures the small child carefully walking along the slim metal track alone as stunned guests point, shout and wave their arms in an attempt to guide him to safety.

Spectators in the video can be heard urging the boy to move toward a nearby building, where a man eventually climbs up and waits on a roof to help him.

"Go to him now!" one person shouted, as the man bent down to reach the boy. Confused and panicked voices can be heard in the crowd.

"Stop, no—no, keep going?" some said.

Eventually, the rescuer pulls the boy to safety and relief spreads through the crowd below as cheers and applause erupt.

The boy was said to be later reunited with his parents, per a statement from Hersheypark.

According to officials, the monorail was closed at the time of the incident and a barricaded turnstile was meant to prevent anyone from accessing the track.

The young boy was also reported missing just after 5 p.m. on Saturday after becoming separated from his parents.

"We are grateful for the vigilance of our guests and the swift response of our team, and we remain committed to maintaining the highest levels of guest safety throughout Hersheypark," a park official said in the statement.

Despite the successful rescue, some online expressed concern. One TikToker @Maruo Bekhit summed up the frustration: "Hersheypark, you gotta do better #hersheypark."

FOX Business reached out to Hershey Entertainment & Resorts for comment.