Doordash to offer on-demand grocery delivery

DoorDash will now offer on-demand, contactless grocery delivery in under an hour as part of a new partnership launched with some of the leading grocers across the country.

"We know that grocery shopping can feel like a chore, which is why grocery stores on DoorDash will be available on an on-demand basis — that means no scheduling required, no queues, no waiting," DoorDash head of grocery and convenience partnerships Mike Goldblatt wrote in a blog post Thursday. "More than 10,000 grocery items, from dairy and eggs to local produce to fresh meat and fish, will be available for delivery from participating grocery stores in less than one hour."

According to the announcement, customers in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego and the Central Coast can now place orders for groceries from Smart & Final while those who live in Chicago, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Detroit and Indianapolis can place orders for groceries from Meijer and Fresh Thyme.

In addition, DoorDash's delivery selection will grow in the coming weeks to include grocery partners like Hy-Vee, Gristedes and D’agostino, among others.

DoorDash is also offering customers prepared meals from a wide variety of grocers including Wegmans, Hy-Vee, Gelson’s, Kowalski’s, Big Y World Class Markets, Food City, Village Supermarkets, Save Mart, Lucky, Lucky California, Coborn’s, and more.

All grocery partners will appear on Doordash's subscription service DashPass, which offers members unlimited free delivery fees and reduced service fees. During the week of Aug. 24, DoorDash will offer new and existing Dashpass members $15 off their next order from all grocery and convenience stores.

The move comes as DoorDash has been expanding its services during the coronavirus pandemic to offer customers more convenience.

In April, DoorDash announced partnerships with convenience stores including 7-Eleven, Walgreens, CVS and Wawa. The company has also launched digital "convenience stores" nicknamed DashMart in several cities across the United States.

The entry into grocery delivery also comes ahead of the company's plans to go public after filing for an IPO earlier this year.

