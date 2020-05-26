Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Arts

The Doobie Brothers reschedule 50th anniversary tour

Their hits include 'Listen to the Music,' 'Long Train Runnin’' and 'China Grove'

Associated Press
close
Musicians are livestreaming concerts from their homes while many people are stuck at home. FOX Business’ Jackie DeAngelis with more. video

Livestreaming concerts on the rise amid coronavirus

Musicians are livestreaming concerts from their homes while many people are stuck at home. FOX Business’ Jackie DeAngelis with more.

NEW YORK — The Doobie Brothers are rescheduling their 50th anniversary tour because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees announced Tuesday that the tour, which was to begin in June, will now kick off in July 2021.

DOOBIE BROTHERS FOUNDER ON THE BAND'S ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION, BIGGEST HITS

“This decision has been made with the health and safety of The Doobie Brothers’ fans, crew and local employees in mind," the band said in a statement.

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS, WHITNEY HOUSTON, INDUCTED INTO ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME

For the tour, The Doobie Brothers are joining with singer and songwriter Michael McDonald, who sang with the band starting in 1975 before starting his own solo career.

From left, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, John McFee and Pat Simmons of the Doobie Brothers after receiving the ASCAP Voice of Music Award at the 32nd Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Formed in Northern California, the group featured harmonies backed by the finger-picking style of guitarist Patrick Simmons paired with the R&B guitar playing by Tom Johnston, singing lead. Their hits include “Listen to the Music,” “Long Train Runnin’” and “China Grove.”