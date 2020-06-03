Dollywood set for June reopening with coronavirus measures

Dolly Parton's Dollywood Parks and Resorts announced Wednesday that it will reopen its properties in phases throughout June.

First to reopen will be Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa on June 10, followed by the Dollywood Theme Park and Dollywood’s Splash Country Water Park, which will reopen on June 15 and 16 for Dollywood season pass holders. Both parks will reopen to the general public starting on June 17.

“We are excited to get open and to welcome families back to the Great Smoky Mountains. Brighter Days are ahead!” country music legend Parton, who is co-owner of Dollywood with Herschend Family Entertainment, said in a press release. “We have been blessed to work with some incredible experts at Covenant Health and with the State of Tennessee as we have navigated this extraordinary situation. Their advice and teamwork has provided untold help to make sure we are doing the right thing.”

Dollywood Theme Park postponed its March reopening two days after the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and has remained closed since then.

Meanwhile, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa has been closed since March 24.

The Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, resort and amusement park acknowledged its reopening will follow coronavirus safety measures that are in line with the Tennessee Pledge and statewide operational restrictions, including daily social distancing and limited capacity in addition to touch-free temperature checks and required face coverings.

Exceptions to Dollywood’s face covering requirements exist for children under the age of 3 and guests who are getting on waterpark attractions and select rollercoasters “due to the dynamics of the attractions.” Face coverings are not required while eating.

Dollywood season pass holders will be required to reserve the dates and times they wish to visit so the park will be able to implement capacity limits in accordance with CDC-recommended social distancing protocols. General admission guests will need to purchase date-based tickets for the same reason.

“As Dolly said, we are now ready to reopen and get back to the business of ‘Making Memories Worth Repeating’ for our loyal and passionate guests to both our parks and resort,” Dollywood President Craig Ross said in a statement. “The team has faced this challenge head on and they have made numerous operational changes we believe will help with the safety of our guests and hosts as we continue to deal with the coronavirus. Safety is—and always will be—one of our highest priorities.”

This news comes at a time when amusement parks throughout the country are preparing to reopen to guests for the summer and have announced plans for addressing the novel coronavirus, including Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando.