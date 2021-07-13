Dog behaviorist Cesar Millan on making return-to-office easier on pets: 'Stay calm'

Dog behaviorist Cesar Millan shared his advice for dog owners who got a pandemic puppy and are now returning to the office on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday. He stressed staying calm before leaving is essential while transitioning a dog who is used to its owner always being around.

AMERICAN SPENT A RECORD BREAKING AMOUNT ON THEIR PETS DURING THE PANDEMIC

CESAR MILLAN: The best thing to do always is to stay calm. Most people make a big deal about leaving. They get sad and a dog always, you know, they feel your energy. So it's best to leave the home calm. Make sure you exercise the dog before you leave. A tired dog is going to be easier to do the transition. So being calm and a long walk is really the recipe to make sure that your dog actually understands to stay behind, wait for you. Simple as that.

…

It's important for a dog not to follow you all the time. There’s three activities dog needs to follow: follow, play, explore. And for follow, they also have to learn to wait.

…

Let's say that your dog follows you throughout the day 20 times. Make sure 10 of those times he doesn't follow. That becomes the activity. You know what people call sit and stay? So that activity for the dog is to wait behind and wait until you call him. So it turns into two activities -- to follow you and not to follow you. What most people do is they allow the dog to follow them throughout the whole day and so the dog doesn't know when to detach.

