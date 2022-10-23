Disney's annual passholders say not enough access to parks, file suit over reservation system

Two Disney annual passholders have filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney World over the park's reservation system that was implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The system requires passholders and guests with tickets ranging from one to 10 days to make a reservation in order to visit. The lawsuit plaintiffs allege the theme park company is breaching its passholders' contract by restriction access to the theme parks, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

The lawsuit was filed in Florida federal court on Tuesday by individuals identified as "E.K." and "M.P.," who have both been Walt Disney World passholders for several years the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit states E.L. and M.P. both purchased premium passes, which reportedly did not have "blockout dates" where passholders are unable to visit Dinsey's theme parks due to high attendance.

However, during the 2020 pandemic, Walt Disney World added a park reservation system for all visitors to manage crowd size, and that system still remains in place today.

"It was believed by the Plaintiffs and other members of the class that this reservation system would only be temporary and would end once the threat of the pandemic lessened because they had not been subjected to this system pre-pandemic. By restricting access to the park, Disney effectively unilaterally modified all Platinum Pass holders’ and Platinum Plus pass holders’ contracts. These pass holders were forced to reluctantly agree to the terms of this new agreement, having no meaningful alternative," the lawsuit obtained by FOX 35 states.

The plaintiffs are also challenging the limits on "park hopping," a feature that allows guests to visit multiple parks on the same day. Both passholders and day guests with "park hopper" tickets can still visit multiple parks, but not until 2 p.m. Disney's website states.

"Plainly put, by choosing not to honor the term ‘no Blockout Dates,’ Disney has engaged in breach of implied contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and unfair and deceptive trade practices. Plaintiffs have initiated this lawsuit to remedy the foregoing and to seek actual damages, punitive damages, and injunctive relief.," the lawsuit states.

"Annual Passholders continue to be some of our biggest fans and most loyal guests. We’ve been upfront with Passholders about the updates we’ve made, and we offered them the flexibility to opt-in or opt-out of the program early in the pandemic, including refunds if they desired," a statement to WKMG-TV reads. "This lawsuit mischaracterizes the program and its history, and we will respond further in court."