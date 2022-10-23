Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Walt Disney World Orlando

Disney's annual passholders say not enough access to parks, file suit over reservation system

Disney reservation system went into place during COVID-19 pandemic and remains in place today

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for October 21

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Two Disney annual passholders have filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney World over the park's reservation system that was implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The system requires passholders and guests with tickets ranging from one to 10 days to make a reservation in order to visit. The lawsuit plaintiffs allege the theme park company is breaching its passholders' contract by restriction access to the theme parks, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

The lawsuit was filed in Florida federal court on Tuesday by individuals identified as "E.K." and "M.P.," who have both been Walt Disney World passholders for several years the lawsuit states. 

The lawsuit states E.L. and M.P. both purchased premium passes, which reportedly did not have "blockout dates" where passholders are unable to visit Dinsey's theme parks due to high attendance.

Disney World Orlando

General view of Rededication Moment and debut of "Disney Enchantment" during "The World's Most Magical Celebration" Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary at Magic Kingdom on Sept. 30, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.  (Gerardo Mora/Getty Images / Getty Images)

However, during the 2020 pandemic, Walt Disney World added a park reservation system for all visitors to manage crowd size, and that system still remains in place today. 

Monorail, Walt Disney World

File photo of the Monorail at Walt Disney World. (iStock)

"It was believed by the Plaintiffs and other members of the class that this reservation system would only be temporary and would end once the threat of the pandemic lessened because they had not been subjected to this system pre-pandemic. By restricting access to the park, Disney effectively unilaterally modified all Platinum Pass holders’ and Platinum Plus pass holders’ contracts. These pass holders were forced to reluctantly agree to the terms of this new agreement, having no meaningful alternative," the lawsuit obtained by FOX 35 states.

The plaintiffs are also challenging the limits on "park hopping," a feature that allows guests to visit multiple parks on the same day. Both passholders and day guests with "park hopper" tickets can still visit multiple parks, but not until 2 p.m. Disney's website states. 

Disney Skyliner file photo

File photo of Disney Skyliner cabins on Oct. 7, 2019 at Walt Disney World. Guests can use the attraction to park hop between EPCOT and Hollywood Studios.  (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"Plainly put, by choosing not to honor the term ‘no Blockout Dates,’ Disney has engaged in breach of implied contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and unfair and deceptive trade practices. Plaintiffs have initiated this lawsuit to remedy the foregoing and to seek actual damages, punitive damages, and injunctive relief.," the lawsuit states.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Annual Passholders continue to be some of our biggest fans and most loyal guests. We’ve been upfront with Passholders about the updates we’ve made, and we offered them the flexibility to opt-in or opt-out of the program early in the pandemic, including refunds if they desired," a statement to WKMG-TV reads. "This lawsuit mischaracterizes the program and its history, and we will respond further in court."