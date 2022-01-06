Disneyland's Monorail temporarily shutting down starting on January 24

Monorail fans should get their rides in while they can.

One of Disneyland’s most iconic attractions will not be offering any new rides starting in late January. No official reason has been given the apparent shutdown, although according to Disney officials, the shutdown is related to work being performed on areas of the Downtown Disney District.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Monorail will no longer be offering new rides starting on Jan. 24, according to the Disneyland website. The attraction will be closing down to accommodate the demolishing of the former AMC building in Downtown Disney and no reopening date has been set.

HONG KONG DISNEYLAND TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE AS OMICRON CASES SURGE

The Disneyland website describes the Monorail as "the first transportation system of its kind in America." It provides transportation for theme park attendees between the Tomorrowland Station and the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage.

The attraction takes visitors on a trip over various Disneyland locations and attractions and travels through the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

The current version of the Monorail combines design elements from the 1959 classic version with modern designs. The attraction’s page describes it as a "timeless Disney icon."

Due to the ride being powered by a 600-volt DC power source, it doesn’t emit any direct exhaust or pollutants.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Monorail recently closed down for renovations and resumed its daily operations on Oct. 15 of last year. At the time, Disneyland was still operating under its phased reopening of the resort after closing due to the pandemic.