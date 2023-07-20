$2B Disneyland-sized theme park planned for Oklahoma along Route 66

A new, $2 billion theme park and resort is being planned for northeast Oklahoma, which is expected to be comparable in size with Walt Disney’s Magic Kingdom Theme Park.

Dubbed the American Heartland Theme Park and Resort, the 1,000-acre development just west of Grand Lake on Route 66 will include a 125-acre theme park that the company says will offer a unique experience that rivals the world’s top resort destinations.

"We are thrilled to make Oklahoma the home of American Heartland Theme Park and Resort," American Heartland CEO Larry Wilhite said in a press release on Wednesday. "At the crossroads of the heartland, Oklahoma is an attractive location for a family entertainment destination. The state’s business-friendly approach and innovative partnership efforts have helped make this possible. We look forward to bringing unforgettable generational experiences to Oklahoma."

The theme park will be family-friendly and include six American lands that provide guests with a walk through American history.

The sections of the park will be called Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village and Electropolis.

While walking through American history, guests will experience entertaining rides, live shows, family attractions, waterways and restaurant-quality food and beverages.

"American Heartland will be a place families can come together to create lasting memories, experience joy, laughter, imagination and wonder," American Heartland Founder and Chief Creative Officer Gene Bicknell said. "There is so much to celebrate about our country: its landscapes, its cultures and most importantly, its people. No matter where you’re from, you’ll feel right at home at American Heartland."

The first phase of the project, scheduled to open in Spring 2025, will include the 320-acre Three Ponies RV Park and Campground, which is expected to be the largest campground in the central U.S., consisting of 750 RV spaces, 300 cabins and amenities.

The theme park and resort are scheduled to open in 2026.

Also included in the development is a 300-room hotel with a modern indoor water park.

"There’s no better place to represent the heart of America than northeast Oklahoma," Oklahoma State Sen. Micheal Bergstrom said. "This $2 billion investment in our state will create more than 4,000 jobs and introduce a new category of entertainment to the region, and its long-term economic impact will be transformative."

American Heartland is developing the resort and is an affiliate of Mansion Entertainment Group, LLC, Branson’s leading performing arts, animation and studio brand.

The team of designers includes more than 20 former Disney Parks builders and Walt Disney Imagineers.

"American Heartland will be an anchor tourist destination on Route 66 set to attract more than two million out-of-state visitors to Oklahoma each year," Kristy Adams, senior executive vice president of sales and marketing for Mansion Entertainment Group, American Heartland and Three Ponies, said. "The scale and quality of the development will be unlike anything else in the region, making Vinita, Oklahoma a can’t-miss destination for families around the world."