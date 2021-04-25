Disneyland to reopen this week, but with no parades, fireworks or hugs

Will Disneyland still feel like Disneyland?

While many fans (and out-of-work employees) are excited for the park to reopen this week, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced the park to make some changes. Some fans are reportedly worried that these changes may take some of the magic away from the park.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

After temporarily closing its doors over a year ago, Disneyland is set to reopen this week on April 30. California has implemented a tier system for businesses to follow based on the current threat level of the pandemic. Disneyland is located in Orange County, which has been listed in the third tier, or moderate, level.

This means the park can admit up to 25% of its capacity and there will be time restrictions for indoor gatherings. Disneyland is also enforcing mask and social distancing regulations. Parades and hugs between guests and workers and mascots will not be allowed.

Also, while California has adjusted its rules to allow theme parks to sell tickets to out-of-state guests, Disneyland is still only permitting California residents to buy tickets and make reservations for the park.

Tristan Brown, a California resident who says she’s been visiting Disneyland for most of her life, spoke with The Guardian about some of the changes to the park and what she’s going to miss.

DISNEY MAKES DRESS CODE MORE ‘INCLUSIVE’ FOR THEM PARK EMPLOYEES

"The fireworks, for example," she said. "They’re a huge part of Disneyland culture … it was always this bittersweet, last hurrah of the night. The parades are a huge thing to me. I love to sit on the curb and wave at everything as it goes by, it’s so silly and childish, but you can’t do that at the grocery store. Be like ‘Hey!’ and have someone wave back to you."

She remains optimistic, however, saying, "I don’t think that [the pandemic] is going to mess with the magic. We’re still gonna enjoy walking down Main Street, buying a balloon. I hope I can still buy a balloon!"

Meanwhile, one of the park’s retail workers, Tim Bachman, said he thinks the magic will come back.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"It may not be there in the next three months," he said, "but maybe in six months or nine months – or a year. We know it’ll come back."

Based on early reports, however, it looks like people can’t wait to get to Disneyland, even without the fireworks.

As Fox News previously reported, people said they waited up to nine hours to make reservations for the California theme park with some attempting to book from multiple computer screens ahead of its April 30 reopening after the park made its ticket sales and reservations system available earlier this month.