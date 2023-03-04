Disneyland removes 'zip-a-dee-doo-dah' from parade over ties to controversial 1946 film

Disneyland has removed the phrase "zip-a-dee-doo-dah" from the music of its in-park parades due to racial sensitivity concerns.

The phrase was previously used in the music of the Disney "Magic Happens" parades before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the events to cease performance, according to the OC Register.

Disney made the change due to the phrase's origin in the 1946 film "Song of the South," long criticized for its idealistic portrayal of the post-war South and racial stereotypes.

Multiple park attractions and events referencing "Song of the South" have been closed or altered by Disney in recent years as the company continues to distance itself from the film.

Walt Disney World permanently shut down Splash Mountain in January because it features characters and music from the movie.

The ride, which is now shut down for a revamped attraction that is scheduled to open in 2024, broke a Walt Disney World record on its final day of operation.

In a previous statement, Disney said, "With this longstanding history of updating attractions and adding new magic, the re-theming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today. The new concept is inclusive – one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year."