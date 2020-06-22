Expand / Collapse search
Disneyland Paris announces reopening date

The company was forced to close parks around the world in January as the coronavirus spread

Coronavirus won’t lead Disney fans to lose love of the parks: Former imagineer

Former Disney Imagineer and ITEC Entertainment CEO Bill Coan provides insight into the challenges Disney will face as it reopens parks and resorts.

Walt Disney Co will reopen its Disneyland Paris theme park in phases from July 15, days after it plans to open its parks in the United States, the company said on Monday.

It expects to reopen Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney's Newport Bay Club hotel and Disney Village, according here to Natacha Rafalski, president of Disneyland Paris.

The company had closed its theme parks around the world in January as the coronavirus started spreading globally, leading to sweeping lockdowns and travel restrictions.

Disney also said last month it would reopen its parks in the United States in phases from July 11, which includes the world’s largest theme park - Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The successful reopening of its parks is a signal event for Disney and the rest of the world as governments and companies strategize how to move out of lockdowns even as the novel coronavirus remains a threat.