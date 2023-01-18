Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Disney

Disneyland Magic Key Pass sales start again

Magic Key program provides reservation-based admission to Disneyland Resort theme parks

close
LightShed Ventures partner Rich Greenfield reacts to activist investor Nelson Peltz vying for a seat on Disney's board as the media industry experiences a 'dramatic change' in viewing behavior. video

Disney divided? Rich Greenfield analyzes Nelson Peltz taking on Bob Iger's kingdom

LightShed Ventures partner Rich Greenfield reacts to activist investor Nelson Peltz vying for a seat on Disney's board as the media industry experiences a 'dramatic change' in viewing behavior.

Disneyland Resort announced Monday that sales of its passes in the Magic Key program would resume. 

New sales are paused each evening at 10 p.m. PT and resume no sooner than 9 a.m. PT the next day. 

Guests are able to remain in the queue overnight.

The Enchant Key is only available for renewal. 

DISNEY PUSHES BACK ON NELSON PELTZ

Disneyland Resort

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 14: General views of the Disneyland Resort on August 14, 2022 in Anaheim, California.  ((Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The Inspire Key costs $1,599, the Believe Key $1,099 and the Imagine Key – for residents of southern California only in the 90000 to 93599 zip codes – $449.

The Inspire Key and Believe Key hold up to six theme park reservations at a time.

Autopia

Autopia in Tomorrowland at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Aug. 10, 2022.  ((Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Passes are subject to availability and new pass sales are available online only.

Space Mountain at Disneyland

Space Mountain in Tomorrowland and The Rivers of America can be seen from Splash Mountain in Critter Country at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Aug. 10, 2022.  ((Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The Magic Key program provides reservation-based admission to one or both Disneyland Resort theme parks

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 

It includes savings on food, beverages, merchandise and a variety of experiences and pricing options. 