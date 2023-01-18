Disneyland Magic Key Pass sales start again

Disneyland Resort announced Monday that sales of its passes in the Magic Key program would resume.

New sales are paused each evening at 10 p.m. PT and resume no sooner than 9 a.m. PT the next day.

Guests are able to remain in the queue overnight.

The Enchant Key is only available for renewal.

The Inspire Key costs $1,599, the Believe Key $1,099 and the Imagine Key – for residents of southern California only in the 90000 to 93599 zip codes – $449.

The Inspire Key and Believe Key hold up to six theme park reservations at a time.

Passes are subject to availability and new pass sales are available online only.

The Magic Key program provides reservation-based admission to one or both Disneyland Resort theme parks.

It includes savings on food, beverages, merchandise and a variety of experiences and pricing options.