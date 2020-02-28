Disneyland unveils new parade after two year plan

After a nearly decade-long run, Disneyland’s Mickey's Soundsational Parade, featuring a slate of Disney characters and whimsical floats, has been replaced with a new daytime parade.

It's called “Magic Happens” and it officially hit Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland Park on Friday.

The House of Mouse hired more than 90 performers clad in vibrant costumes in bring Disney and Pixar stories to life.

However, creating the all-new attraction was no small feat.

The parade features several "distinct stories,” from Disney classics, including "Frozen 2," "Moana" and "Sleeping Beauty."

Singer-songwriter Todrick Hall also co-composed a song to help "bring these tales to life," the park said.

Unsurprisingly, Mickey Mouse led a cadre of costumed performers and popular Disney pals like Anna, Elsa and Olaf around the park, according to Disneyland's website.

The parade's debut comes after Mickey’s Soundsational Parade had been running on and off at the park since it debuted in 2011.

